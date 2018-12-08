MPD warns of phone scam where officers are being impersonated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam in which the caller claims to be an officer.
Police say, the fraudulent caller tells the person they are calling that they have outstanding warrants and need to go and pay at the Sheriff’s office.
The caller is described as a male “speaking with a drawl” and calling from a number (808) 800-0047.
The Maui Police Department says they will never call an individual about outstanding warrants and ask for payment.
If you receive such a call, do not give out any personal information and hang up then notify police.
