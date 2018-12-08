Heart-healthy options sought for new holiday food drive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Foodbank has teamed up with the American Heart Association to encourage donors to choose healthier food options as part of a new drive.
The cheapest foods may not be the healthiest for people, officials said, and can increase the risk for health issues.
Heart disease is Hawaii’s leading cause of death.
“This problem is especially prevalent in Hawaii’s lower socio-economic population,” said the American Heart Association, in a news release.
“While the Hawaii Foodbank helps to provide food to those in need, the nutritional quality of the donated food it receives often does not always meet the AHA’s guidelines to prevent heart disease and stroke risk.”
As part of the healthy food drive, donors are being asked to choose lean proteins, canned vegetables, brown rice and healthier canned meals.
Now until Dec. 18, people can donate healthy foods to three Downtown Honolulu building lobbies: Finance Factor, Alii Place, and Hawaii National Bank.
But the donations should follow AHA’s requests, like:
- Canned proteins such as tuna, chicken and beans. Canned meat is discouraged.
- Canned vegetables such as green beans, tomatoes and corn.
- Canned fruits such as peaches, pineapples, and pears. Look for options with no syrup.
- Brown rice, whole grain pasta, low-sodium crackers.
- Canned meals such as spaghetti, soup, and chili. Try to look for ones with less salt and more vegetables.
- Ramen with separate seasoning packets so people can add their own amount.
- Foods with less than five grams of sugar is recommended.
For more information, contact the Hawaii Foodbank.
