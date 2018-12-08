Hawaii National Park takes steps to protect endangered nene birds

HAWAII NATIONAL PARK (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to protect endangered nene birds, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is closing the Puu Puai overlook and parking lot.
The temporary closure went into effect Friday to protect the native Hawaiian geese who are breeding and nesting in the area.
The entrance to the Puu Puahi parking lot is closed near the intersection of Chain of Craters Road and Crater Rim Drive.
Park officials posted signage in the area to inform visitors.
In the 1970s, the park began efforts to help the struggling species to thrive through its Nene Recovery Program.
Now, more than 200 birds live and thrive in the park.
