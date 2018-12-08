Census: In just 1 Hawaii community, median home values top $2M

By HNN Staff | December 7, 2018 at 6:04 PM HST - Updated December 7 at 6:04 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are lots of neighborhoods in Hawaii with nice homes. But only one community — Diamond Head — boasts a median home value of $2 million.

That’s according to newly-released Census figures.

The numbers are based on a five-year average (2013-2017), and only include owner-occupied homes.

The second-priciest neighborhood was Lanikai, where the median value was $1.92 million.

Waialae-Kahala ($1.66 million) rounded out the top three.

The new Census figures looked at a range of neighborhood characteristics.

Other highlights:

  • Pacific Palisades had the highest owner-occupancy rate, at 96.4 percent.
  • The civilian unemployment rate was highest on the Kahauiki Street Census tract (29.5 percent).
  • Waialae Iki had the highest median household income in the state, at $174,844. That’s about $100,000 higher than the state’s median household income.

For the full Census list, click here.

