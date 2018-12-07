Visitors barred from Kona hospital amid scabies outbreak

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Visitors are being barred from Kona Community Hospital amid an ongoing scabies outbreak.
The hospital said Friday that visitors won’t be allowed into patient units until further notice. Exceptions are being allowed for the obstetrics and pediatric surgery units.
The policy is being described as an “aggressive preventive measure to protect patients and staff from potential exposure to infection.”
Hospital officials stressed that the facility remains open.
The scabies outbreak at the hospital was confirmed Nov. 19, after up to 50 hospital workers were diagnosed.
Scabies is a highly contagious parasitic infection caused by a mite that burrows in the skin and lays eggs. The most common symptom is itchiness and a rash.
This story may be updated.
