UConn to retire numbers of Hall of Famers Allen, Lobo
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, former Connecticut basketball great Rebecca Lobo waves to the crowd after receiving her Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame ring during a ceremony prior to an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and California, in Storrs, Conn.
December 7, 2018 at 8:23 AM HST - Updated December 7 at 9:38 AM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut will retire the numbers of former basketball stars Ray Allen and Rebecca Lobo.

The numbers 34 and 50 will become the first retired by the school during a ceremony in March. The university says it's an honor reserved for Hall of Famers.

In 2017, Lobo was the first UConn player inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Allen was enshrined in September.

Lobo led the UConn women's team to a 35-0 record and the first of 11 national championships in 1995. She wore No. 50 and finished her career with 2,133 points, 1,268 rebounds and 396 blocked shots. She played seven seasons in the WNBA.

Allen was a first-team All-American in 1996. He scored 1,922 points at UConn and led the men to an 89-13 record during his three years in Storrs. He went on to play 18 seasons in the NBA, becoming the most prolific 3-point shooter in league history.

