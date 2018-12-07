Two groups from Hawaii nominated for 2019 Grammy award

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two groups from Hawaii are nominated for the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
Kalani Pea’s release titled “No 'Ane’i” (We Belong Here), and “Aloha from Na Hoa” by Na Hoa are both in the running under the Best Regional Roots Music Album category.
The 2019 Grammy Awards will be broadcasted on CBS on Sunday, Feburary 10th 2019.
The Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album is an award presented to recording artists for releasing albums in the regionally based traditional American music, including Hawaiian, Native American, polka, zydeco and Cajun music genres.
