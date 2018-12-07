Turkish Cypriot police: 3 dead, 1 missing in flash flood

Divers search for the bodies and the car in the rain water after it has rained all night near Kerynia city in the Turkish Cypriots breakaway north part of Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Police in the breakaway north of ethnically split Cyprus say the bodies of three people have been recovered Thursday from river beds at two different locations after flash floods are believed to have swept them away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) (AP)