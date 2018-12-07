Tagovailoa living in the moment under national spotlight

“I didn’t really take it upon myself that I was the next guy right away. I did understand that it would take a lot of hard work to get to where Marcus was at,” Tagovailoa said. “But now that I’m here, I definitely do believe that it’s a legacy thing. If we do win it, that would be awesome and I get the opportunity to carry that torch. But if not, you just gotta keep playing football. We get two more games if we end up winning this next game.”