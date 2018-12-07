Stronger winds and more big surf head in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally strong trade winds will continue as high pressure to the northwest of the islands moves eastward. A weak front passing north of the state will reach the islands Friday evening and weaken near the Big Island on Sunday, resulting in an increase in showers.
The third in the series of large swell events is forecast to fill in Saturday night, peak Sunday, then slowly lower into the beginning of the upcoming week. Although the main swath of this energy will focus northeast of the islands, a sufficient amount of spreading should support warning-level surf along north facing shores late Saturday night through Sunday before dropping below advisory levels Monday.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.