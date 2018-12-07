From SNL to The Tonight Show, Momoa riding “Aquaman” promotional wave

From SNL to The Tonight Show, Momoa riding “Aquaman” promotional wave
Jason Momoa stars as Aquaman in a movie slated to be released December 21, 2018.
By HNN Staff | December 7, 2018 at 8:29 AM HST - Updated December 7 at 8:34 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

In a preview skit posted online he takes a whack at being an NBC page in a new promo from the NBC sketch show.

Momoa also visited the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to play an Aquaman-inspired game, throwing full-sized tridents at a target.

Aquaman is a 2018 American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name, it opens in U.S. theaters on December 21.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.