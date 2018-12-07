From SNL to The Tonight Show, Momoa riding “Aquaman” promotional wave

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.
In a preview skit posted online he takes a whack at being an NBC page in a new promo from the NBC sketch show.
Momoa also visited the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to play an Aquaman-inspired game, throwing full-sized tridents at a target.
Aquaman is a 2018 American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name, it opens in U.S. theaters on December 21.
