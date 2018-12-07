Mariota, Titans improve to 7-6 with 30-9 win over Jaguars

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On a couple of occasions this season, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has been forced into some late-game heroics to save his team from a loss.
But tonight against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Titans leaned heavily on running back Derrick Henry’s historic rushing performance in a 30-9 win.
Henry, the former Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama, tore apart Jacksonville’s defense, averaging 14 yards per carry on the night, including a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run, matching Tony Dorsett’s mark 36 years ago.
Henry managed to carry the ball 17 times for a total of 238 yards and an eye-popping four rushing touchdowns.
As for Mariota, he had one of his worse games in recent weeks, throwing for 162 yards on 18-of-24 passing for zero touchdowns and an interception.
The Titans are now 7-6 on the season.
