Increased chance of showers, strong winds heading into the weekend

A weak cold front will increase the chance of showers starting Friday night for Kauai and moving down the island chain through the weekend. The moderate trade winds will pick up speed and become locally windy as high pressure moves in behind the front, with wind speeds peaking Saturday night into Monday. The winds may become strong enough for wind advisories to be posted for the usual windier areas such as Lanai and the Kohala area of the Big Island. Trade winds will remain breezy into much of next week, bringing in leftover moisture from the dissipated front for windward and mauka areas.