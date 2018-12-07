Holloway makes weight, will fight Ortega at UFC 231

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The main event of Saturday’s UFC 231 is officially on.
UFC featherweight champion and Waianae native Max Holloway weighed in at 144.5 pounds this morning, as did No. 1 contender Brian Ortega.
After being pulled from three fights already in 2018, Holloway hasn’t fought since defending his featherweight title for the first time in December of last year against Jose Aldo.
Holloway and Ortega were originally schedule to fight back in July at UFC 226 before Holloway was forced to pull out due to medical reasons that are still under private investigation to this day.
Nevertheless, Ortega will have his shot at UFC gold this Saturday against Holloway, live on pay-per-view.
