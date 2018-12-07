Hawaii’s Lau wins Vans World Cup of Surfing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ezekiel Lau, take a bow.
The Oahu native won the Van’s World Cup of Surfing earlier today, becoming a two-time winner at Sunset after winning the same tournament back in 2013. His final score was an impressive 12.66.
Lau now has seven career QS victories on his resume.
Lau, 25, defeated three others Griffin Colapinto of California, Joan Duru of France and Jesse Mendes of Brazil en route to victory.
Ranked No. 18 on the WSL’s championship tour, Lau also improved his standing in the chase for the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing championship, sitting pretty at No. 2 behind Australia's Joel Parkinson.
Next up is the Billabong Pipe Masters. The holding period for the Triple Crown’s final stop runs Saturday through Dec. 20.
