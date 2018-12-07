Crews rescue man from disabled jet ski off Oahu’s North Shore

HALEIWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews have located and recovered a person aboard a disabled jet ski off of Oahu’s North Shore.
The man was floating in the waters off Alligator Rock near Waimea Bay, when crews brought him aboard a rescue boat.
The boat is towing the jet ski into shore.
Rescuers were losing sight of the jet ski because of darkness and they say the jet ski was drifting southwest with the wind and waves.
HFD sent a helicopter to the scene.
Amid waves and rough conditions, the rescue boat arrived safely onshore around 7 p.m. at Alii Beach Park, where a rescue command post is set-up.
This story is being updated.
