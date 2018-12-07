Court filings on former Trump allies could reveal more details of Russia probe

(RNN/AP) – Robert Mueller is set to reveal more details about his Russia investigation on Friday as he faces court deadlines in the cases of two men who worked closely with President Donald Trump.
The special counsel and federal prosecutors in New York will have to file separate memos in court detailing the cooperation of longtime Trump legal fixer Michael Cohen, who has admitted lying to Congress and orchestrating hush-money payments to protect the president. Mueller’s team also faced a deadline Friday to outline in court how former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort violated his plea deal, after they alleged last week that he had “breached” it by lying to investigators.
Cohen and Manafort are among five former Trump associates whom prosecutors have accused of lying either to federal investigators or to Congress.
Manafort faces a March sentencing that could send him to prison for life. He was convicted on several counts of tax and bank fraud in August. He pleaded guilty in September to two conspiracy charges, and agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s team as part of his plea deal.
Cohen is said to have been cooperative with Mueller, and last week entered a guilty plea over lying to Congress about a Moscow development deal the president explored in 2016.
He pleaded guilty in August to campaign finance violations. Those charges relate to payments Cohen made to two women during the 2016 campaign to keep them quiet about affairs they allege they had with Trump years before.
His lawyers had asked for leniency in court last week.
Friday’s filings are the latest developments in an investigation that has for the last 18 months traced the outlines of Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.
The special counsel’s office has brought charges against 33 people and three companies, and referred another two cases to the Justice Department that have resulted in guilty pleas.
A small handful of Trump campaign associates, including Manafort, his former deputy Rick Gates, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulos have been charged as a result of the investigation.
Mueller’s office recommended Flynn not face prison time this week due to his cooperation with investigators.
