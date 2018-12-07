2 briefcase models on ’Deal or No Deal’ bond over Hawaii connections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a nearly 10 year break, “Deal or No Deal” is back.
The gameshow premiered Wednesday on CNBC and there are two Hawaii connections.
Two of the 26 briefcase models are from Oahu including Megan Abrigo, who has been on since the show started in 2005, and Neka Stephens who just got hired.
“We both realized we’re from Mililani and went to Miliani High School,” Abrigo said. “It was the most surreal, bizarre moment.”
Both women were selected out of 20,000 models and that’s not the only thing they have in common.
“I just want everyone to know it is possible,” Stephens said. “If you keep that aloha spirit that all of us have, you are going to succeed because there’s something special about everybody from Hawaii that makes people want to be around us.”
The girls are on break after filming in Orlando.
Stephens just returned home Wednesday for a premiere party with family and fans at the Waterfront Plaza.
