Asian shares steady as Beijing calms US-China trade row

TRADE WATCH: The gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys from foreign countries hit $55.5 billion in October, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. The politically sensitive deficit with China rose 7.1 percent to a record $43.1 billion. The dramatic arrest of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, has driven home why it will be so hard for the Trump administration to repair its deepening conflict with China. Skepticism is growing about the trade truce Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping reached last weekend in Buenos Aires, Argentina. However so far Beijing has signaled it intends to go ahead with talks meant to resolve the dispute.