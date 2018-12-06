'Unequal treatment’: Female athletes sue over lack of girls’ locker facilities at state’s largest high school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Athletes at Campbell High have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit over a lack of girls' locker room facilities at the largest high school in the state.
The students are claiming unequal treatment of the girls' athletic program of the school, which would be a violation of Title XI. The landmark federal legislation, among other things, prohibits gender inequality in schools and universities.
“This case is about ensuring that female athletes in Hawaii’s public schools are on a level playing field with their male athlete counterparts,” the suit says.
“Simply because of their gender ... plaintiffs experience grossly unequal treatment, benefits and opportunities in relation to male athletes.”
The suit, filed with the assistance of ACLU, alleges that female athletes are forced to change in teachers' closets, in the bathroom at the nearest Burger King, and even on the practice field.
To go to the bathroom, they have to run back to the campus gym (two football fields in length away), use “decrepit Porta-Potties,” or relieve themselves in the bushes.
“Perhaps most important, female athletes must carry the burden of knowing their educational institution does not value them as much — that they are, in essence, second-class — just because they are female,” the suit says.
Earlier this year, the ACLU put the state Education Department on notice over its alleged unequal treatment of female athletes, saying that a number of schools weren’t in compliance with Title XI.
A 2016 DOE plan said that 14 schools have male athletic locker rooms, but no facilities for girls.
Hawaii News Now has asked the DOE for comment on the suit.
This story will be updated.
