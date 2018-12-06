Tagovailoa’s fans can be found all the way up in Toronto – even in a UFC octagon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (HawaiiNewsNow) - Should Tua Tagovailoa win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, it may not be Hawaii’s only cause for celebration.
Hawaii’s Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway, the UFC’s defending featherweight champion, makes his long-anticipated return to the octagon on Saturday night at UFC 231 in Toronto.
The Waianae-native has not competed since defending his featherweight championship belt on December 2, 2017. But not only is he ready to compete, he’s ready to see Tua make history just hours before his fight.
“I take a lot of pride in it,” Holloway says. “People can see what we're doing. It's the come up that's the realest thing. Shout out to McKenzie. Shout out to Tua. If Tua doesn't win it, I don't know what to say.”
Holloway will know well before his fight whether he’ll be Hawaii’s second cause for celebration on Saturday. The Heisman presentation begins at 3 p.m. Hawaii time, and the main card of UFC 231 begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday via pay-per-view.
