Tagovailoa wins Walter Camp Award; honors college football’s player of the year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the Walter Camp Award tonight. The award recognizes the top player in college football.
Tagovailoa, a sophomore, threw for 3,353 passing yards, 37 touchdown with just four interceptions while leading the undefeated Crimson Tide to an SEC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The award's voters, made up of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, chose Tagovailoa over three other quarterback finalists -- Will Grier of West Virginia, Kyler Murray of Oklahoma, Gardner Minshew of Washington State -- as well as Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen.
Tagovailoa is only the second Alabama player to win the award. Running back Derrick Henry received the honor in 2015.
The past five players to win the Walter Camp Award also went on to win the Heisman Trophy.
Tagovailoa will receive his Walter Camp Award at a banquet in New Haven, Connecticut, on Jan. 12.
As for best quarterback, Tagovailoa fell short.
Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray took home the Davey O’Brien Award, honoring college football’s best quarterback.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.