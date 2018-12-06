Tagovailoa the latest product of the Saint Louis quarterback factory

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tua Tagovailoa is a great quarterback from a school that has produced many.
From Jason Gesser who finished fourth in the heisman voting back in 2002, to Timmy Chang who ended his career as the NCAA all time passing leader, all the way to the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and Heisman Trophy winner, Marcus Mariota.
It's no secret Saint Louis produces quarterbacks, and it’s all because of one coaching staff.
Football legends Cal and Ron Lee with quarterback coach Vinny Passas have found the formula for not only what works, but what lasts
"It just doesn't happen,” said Cal Lee. “I have to thank the coaches for what they do working with them instilling the responsibilities of a quarterback and what they have to do and the hard work that they have to do is very gratifying.”
From Darnell Arceneaux to Tagovailoa and now Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, all of whom have come through coach Passas’ quarterback camps.
"They all had this amazing work ethic they all tried to find ways to get better they all bought into the system they all make people around them better they're amazing leaders they are a great representation of the lineage of quarterbacks that have come through our program,” Passas said.
With Tagovailoa now in the national spotlight as a Heisman finalist in 2018, Mariota playing on Sundays and Jayden de Laura leading the Crusaders to their third consecutive state crown, the “Quarterback U of the Pacific” looks to be stronger than ever.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.