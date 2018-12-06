Surf still dangerously high; showers, winds to pick up soon

Breezy trade winds will back off just slightly Wednesday night through Thursday night with generally dry conditions. A cold front passing just to the north of the islands will be responsible for weakening the trades, but some of the moisture from the tail end of the front may bring some increased showers into the weekend. Strong high pressure behind the front will boost trade winds close to advisory levels, but we’ll wait and see for now if that will happen.
The huge northwest swell is still sending huge waves to the smaller islands, where a high surf warning has been extended until 6 p.m. Thursday. Waves of 25 to 35 feet are still possible for the remainder of Wednesday, then should lower to 20 to 25 feet Thursday. West shores of Oahu and Molokai will also have elevated surf of 18 to 24 feet, lowering to 15 to 20 feet through Friday. Surf will likely remain in the advisory range for north and west shores into Saturday. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains up for all Hawaiian coastal waters.
