Surf still dangerously high; showers, winds to pick up soon

The huge northwest swell is still sending huge waves to the smaller islands, where a high surf warning has been extended until 6 p.m. Thursday. Waves of 25 to 35 feet are still possible for the remainder of Wednesday, then should lower to 20 to 25 feet Thursday. West shores of Oahu and Molokai will also have elevated surf of 18 to 24 feet, lowering to 15 to 20 feet through Friday. Surf will likely remain in the advisory range for north and west shores into Saturday. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains up for all Hawaiian coastal waters.