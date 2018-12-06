Search ongoing for woman swept out to sea on Kauai’s North Shore

PRINCEVILLE, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews on Kauai are searching for a woman who was apparently swept out to sea from a dangerous shoreline area.
The Kauai Fire Department said the 23-year-old woman is from California. A preliminary report said she was attempting to climb rocks near an area known as Queen’s Bath when a wave came up and pulled her out to sea.
Bystanders reported last seeing her unresponsive in the water, KFD said.
Hanalei firefighters, Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, and lifeguards on Jet Skis were dispatched to the area just before noon. Kauai police and the U.S. Coast Guard are also assisting in the search.
As of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, there has been no sign of the woman, whose identity has not yet been released.
“Queen’s Bath is known to be very dangerous, particularly in the winter months when surf is high,” KFD officials said. “A High Surf Warning has been in effect for the North Shore of Kaua‘i since Tuesday, and the Queen’s Bath trailhead has been closed since last week.”
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.