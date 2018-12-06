Portion of Ane Keohokalole Highway in Kona shut down after accident

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police and other emergency crews are responding to an accident in Kona.
The crash happened Tuesday evening. Around 7 p.m., Hawaii Island Police said that Ane Keohokalole Highway was closed near the intersection of Manawalea at the highway.
Motorists were advised to use Palani Rd., Kealakehe Parkway or Queen Kaahumanu Highway as alternate routes.
Hawaii Island Police have not yet released details surrounding the crash.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.