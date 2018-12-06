Polynesian College Football Player of the Year finalists revealed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame its five finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.
The five Finalists for this year’s award are defensive end A.J. Epensesa from the University of Iowa, defensive back Alohi Gilman from Notre Dame, offensive lineman Dru Samia from the University of Oklahoma, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from the University of Alabama and wide receiver John Ursua from the University of Hawaii.
The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry. University of Oregon and Tennessee Titans Quarterback Marcus Mariota was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Award in 2014, followed by Notre Dame and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley in 2015, University of Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau in 2016 and Washington State University defensive end Hercules Mata`afa in 2017.
“The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award allows us to showcase the tremendous impact of our Polynesian student-athletes,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman and Co-Founder. “We congratulate the finalists on an incredible season and look forward to celebrating their success.”
The winner of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on December 13. The formal presentation of the Award will be held at the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on January 18, 2019, along with being recognized during the Polynesian Bowl the next day on January 19th.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.