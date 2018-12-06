Overturned vehicle blocks lanes of Ala Napunani St. in Moanalua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A single-vehicle crash has shut down lanes of Ala Napunani Street in Moanalua on Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. near Ala Poha Street.
Police on scene said the driver was traveling makai-bound and hit another parked vehicle after swerving around an animal.
It’s not clear the extent of any injuries, but Emergency Medical Services did respond.
Police are still investigating.
This story will be updated.
