More big surf, breezy winds hold firm

The third in the series of large swell events is forecast to fill in Saturday night, peak Sunday, then slowly lower into the beginning of the upcoming week. This source will be associated with a gale- to storm-force low that is projected to develop near the western Aleutians tonight, then dive east-southeastward across the Date Line by Thursday night with a decent sized fetch setting up focusing energy toward the state within the 340-350 deg directional band (more northerly source). Surf along north facing shores will likely reach warning levels late Saturday night and hold through Sunday before dropping to advisory levels Sunday night.