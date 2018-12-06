‘Mini Blessed’ steals the show at UFC 231 open workouts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Max Holloway has said it time and time again: His son, Rush, keeps stealing the spotlight from him.
Rush, also known as “Mini Blessed” is Holloway’s son who has often made cameo appearances during his dad’s fight week preparations over the past couple years.
During today’s UFC 231 open workouts, however, Rush took it up a notch and stole the limelight from the UFC 145-pound champion, who could do nothing but step aside and watch his son dance to his father’s workout music.
Even outside of fight week, Rush still finds a way to steal the spotlight from others, even at a Bruno Mars concert at Aloha Stadium.
Ahead of one of the biggest featherweight bouts in UFC history, having a little time to step back and be at ease ahead of the fight is surely a blessing in disguise for Holloway.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.