Mililani’s Gabriel named Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year

Gabriel has also volunteered locally with the American Heart Association’s Jump Rope for Heart program and he has donated his time as a youth football coach and official. He has maintained a 3.91 GPA in the classroom and now joins recent Gatorade Hawaii Football Players of the Year Chevan Cordeiro (2017-18, Saint Louis School), Tua Tagovailoa (2016-17, Saint Louis School), Vavae Malepeai (2015-16, Mililani High School), McKenzie Milton (2014-15, Mililani High School), and Larry Tuileta (2013-14, Punahou School) among the state’s list of former award winners.