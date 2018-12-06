Mililani’s Gabriel named Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2018-2019 Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year is Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Gabriel is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in December.
The 6-foot, 190-pound senior quarterback threw for 3,754 yards and 38 touchdowns this past season, leading the Trojans (10-3) to the Division I Open state tournament championship game.
Gabriel ends his prep career with 9,848 passing yards and 105 touchdowns. His passing yardage total is the most in state history.
Gabriel has also volunteered locally with the American Heart Association’s Jump Rope for Heart program and he has donated his time as a youth football coach and official. He has maintained a 3.91 GPA in the classroom and now joins recent Gatorade Hawaii Football Players of the Year Chevan Cordeiro (2017-18, Saint Louis School), Tua Tagovailoa (2016-17, Saint Louis School), Vavae Malepeai (2015-16, Mililani High School), McKenzie Milton (2014-15, Mililani High School), and Larry Tuileta (2013-14, Punahou School) among the state’s list of former award winners.
