Legal community urges action against Honolulu prosecutors mixed up in federal criminal probe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is growing pressure on the Honolulu prosecutor’s office after a Hawaii News Now investigation revealed that First Deputy Chasid Sapolu was sent a subject letter from the Department of Justice.
Chasid Sapolu is Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro’s right hand man.
“Number one, you might want to get him off the case,” says defense attorney William Harrison, who will ask the Attorney General’s Office to review a criminal case he has in which Sapolu is the prosecutor.
Former Prosecuting Attorney Peter Carlisle agrees that more criminal cases could be in jeopardy if Sapolu is not put on paid, administrative leave, “I’m very concerned about the impact.”
Both Harrison and Carlisle believe Sapolu isn’t the only one who got a letter from the feds as part of a massive federal corruption investigation.
For the second day in a row, the prosecutor’s office has ignored Hawaii News Now’s request for comment, refusing to answer if Sapolu’s status changed as a result of the letter, and if anyone else in the office received a subject or target letter from the Department of Justice.
Councilman Ron Menor, who is also an attorney, says transparency is the only way to ensure the public that the legal process is fair, “I think it’s really important for any government employee, who is involved with any aspect of law enforcement, to be above reproach and to avoid any appearance of impropriety.”
Special prosecutor, Michael Wheat, out of the San Diego U.S. Attorney’s Office sent target letters to ex police chief Louis Kealoha and four other police officers in 2016. All were immediately put on paid leave or on desk duty. They were indicted months later by a grand jury and are all awaiting trial.
Kealoha’s wife, Katherine, who was a deputy prosecutor for Kaneshiro at the time was also indicted.
Sapolu’s subject letter was the first, undeniable sign that the feds have expanded the case to include Mrs. Kealoha’s boss and colleagues.
William Harrison is urging the Attorney General’s office to get involved. That is the only agency that can remove Keith Kaneshiro from his position because he is an elected official.
“If they haven’t already done so, I think they need to have a chat with Keith to find out how far has this thing has gone and what is his position now, based on letters that he received or information he received from the federal government.”
A recall or impeachment by voters are the only other options.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.