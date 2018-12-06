John John Florence withdraws from Billabong Pipe Masters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The contest window for the Billabong Pipe Masters starts Saturday, but the much-anticipated return of the current champ isn’t happening.
John John Florence has withdrawn from the competition because he says he’s still not fully recovered from a knee injury he suffered in June.
He hurt himself during a free surf in Balli. Florence was hopeful he was going to make his comeback at the Pipe Masters.
He made the announcement of his choice to withdraw Wednesday on Instagram, saying the “The Pipe Masters is my favorite contest on tour so it’s a really difficult decision..."
Although John John won’t be in the water, 11-time World Champ Kelly Slater is still entered.
After recovering from a broken foot all year, Slater is scheduled to surf in the first heat against Jordy Smith.
