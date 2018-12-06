John John Florence withdraws from Billabong Pipe Masters

View this post on Instagram

Feeling really good to get back in the water the last couple weeks. I think I’m close to 100%, but I'm not there yet. I noticed this week that I still don’t have full trust in my movements, which has always been my test for returning to competition. The Pipe Masters is my favorite contest on tour so it’s a really difficult decision, but I am going to withdraw from the event. Wishing everyone luck out there!! It has been insane watching everyone send it during this last swell!!