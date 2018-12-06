Honolulu police recognize a 9-year-old boy’s holiday act of kindness

KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officers made a surprise visit to Hookele Elementary School on Wednesday to honor a 4th grade student’s act of kindness.
Kainoa Battad, just 9 years old, was chosen to take part in the Cops and Kids event at the Kapolei Walmart. The Honolulu Police Department rewards students that made a difference in their schools.
Battad chose to spend most of the $50 gift card he received on keiki in need. He fulfilled two wishes on the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.
“They were actually two girls. One was 5. She wanted learning games and puzzles, and there was a 9-year-old girl who wanted board games/card games,” explained Battad.
After learning about his decision, the department decided to recognize his selfless act by presenting him with some gifts.
“When I came and talked to the school, the school thought the student was in trouble,” said Cpl. Roland Pagan of the Honolulu Police Department. “We both actually teared up just thinking about the fact that he had made such an adult and compassionate move at such a young age.”
Battad said he also bought his younger sister a Christmas present and he picked up a small toy for himself.
“It’s not just about getting. It’s about giving and it’s Jesus' birthday, so we should be celebrating both those things,” said Battad.
