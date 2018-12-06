Honolulu police investigate fatal pedestrian crash on Likelike Hwy.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A 38-year-old man died late Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the Likelike Highway, Honolulu police said.
The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. near Nalanieha Street.
Police said a 64-year-old man was driving his vehicle northbound on Likelike Highway when he struck the pedestrian, who was not in a marked crosswalk at the time.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said it does not appear that speed, alcohol and drugs are factors.
This is Oahu's 61st traffic-related death of the year compared to 42 the same time last year.
Statewide, there have more than 100 deaths on the road.
Police are still investigating.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.