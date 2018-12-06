Holloway looks to put Ortega in his place at UFC 231

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a tough 2018 for Max Holloway. But he’s going to do everything in his power to make sure that the year ends just like it did in 2017 - with UFC gold strapped around his weight.
In Wednesday’s UFC 231 pre-fight press conference, Holloway didn’t hold back when asked about his opponent, No. 1 contender Brian Ortega.
“He’s good,” Holloway said “He’s a dangerous man, but everybody keeps talking about Brian and this and that. Everything the guy did, I did better. He’s on what, a six-fight win streak? I got 12. He beat a champion? I beat two — and I beat one of them, twice. So at the end of the day, the ‘Blessed’ express is going around in a circle. We’re lapping you, bro. And I’m younger than you, so congratulations.”
Calling Holloway’s statements “trash talk” is a bit unfair considering everything he said is, in fact, true.
Holloway is on the longest winning streak in the UFC, having not lost since 2013 in a fight with former featherweight and lightweight champion, Conor McGregor. He has beaten the likes of former 145-pound Jose Aldo on two occasions and defeated former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis as well.
Ortega is coming off an impressive TKO victory over Frankie Edgar this past March, becoming the first fighter in UFC history to stop Edgar. That fight was scheduled to be Holloways vs. Edgar before the Waianae native was forced to pull out due to injury, with Ortega stepping up at the 11th hour to save the card.
In July during fight week at UFC 226, Holloway and Ortega were scheduled to meet in the co-main event of the evening before Holloway had to pull out due to a mysterious medical ailment that this day, is currently under private investigation.
While the two fighters haven’t met inside of the Octagon just yet, both fighters realize that this will not be the last time they’ll meet face-to-face inside the cage.
“He ain’t going nowhere and neither am I — and there’s no more room at the top,” Ortega said. “And like I said, no matter what happens, I don’t see him going down and spiraling down into a crazy thing, and neither do I see myself — so whatever happens, fall down, get back up, and then challenge each again. So, this is the beginning.”
“The beginning” is set for this Saturday’s main event at UFC 231 in Toronto. The main card will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
