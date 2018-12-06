Holloway is done talking about his weight, looks to silence critics ahead of UFC 231

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cutting weight is one of the dirty little secrets in the UFC and all of combat sports.
From dehydration, ingesting minimal amounts of calories and food to sweating water weight in a sauna or hot bath, it’s a dangerous process to go through for anyone.
For UFC featherweight champion and Waianae native Max Holloway, he’s had to answer nothing but questions regarding his health and his weight. And now less than 24 hours from early weigh-ins, he’s had just about enough of the media’s questions.
“Everyone keeps talking about this weight thing and blah, blah, blah,” Holloway said in a media scrum after his open workout ahead of UFC 231. “Have I ever stepped on the scale and they told me I missed weight? That answers your own question.”
Holloway, the promotion’s 145-pound champion, has a point. He hasn’t stepped on the scale and missed weight once in his career. But there was a situation back in April ahead of a last notice lightweight fight (155 pounds) where Holloway was told to stop cutting weight by the New York State Athletic Commission due to health concerns.
Holloway remains adamant that he would’ve made the 155-pound limit, but questions were raised as to how difficult it is for Holloway to cut weight not only to 155 pounds, but his own weight class at 145 pounds.
After another health scare ahead of UFC 226, which Holloway insists wasn’t weight-cut related, it’s been reported that UFC president Dana White discussed the idea of him moving up a weight class to avoid further brutal weight cuts.
“We talked a little bit about it. Not too much, not too crazy. But at the end of the day, I’m a champion. I want to be a defending champion, and now I want to be a pound-for-pound champion,” Holloway said. “I told you guys before. If it’s going up a weight class, then it’s going up. If it’s staying here and defending my belts a couple more times, then it’s staying here. If it’s fighting my good friend (Daniel Cormier), the kung fu panda, the baddest man on the planet, so be it. I want to be the best ever. No. 1.”
Ahead of his UFC 231 main event title defense against No. 1 contender Brian Ortega, Holloway has participated in all media and public events thus far, including Wednesday’s press conference and Thursday’s open workouts.
“I’m feeling great, man. I can’t wait. We got one more day, weigh-in tomorrow morning, make weight and then I get to get back to my cupcake tasting. So I can’t wait,” he said.
When pressed how close he is to making the 145-pound weight limit, Holloway said simply, “I’m very close. You guys gonna see.”
While the Hawaii native is sure of himself ahead of Friday morning’s weigh-in, his opponent remains skeptical. And for good reason.
Just three days before UFC 226, Holloway had to pull out of high fight against Ortega for reason that remain under private investigation to this day. And now after seeing Holloway during fight week, Ortega has his concerns whether or not the Hawaiian will make it to the Octagon Saturday night.
“That’s what kinda stuck in my head yesterday. I looked at him in the eyes and talked to him … the eyes kind of - I’m a pretty good judge of character. So when I seen that, I wasn’t convinced. So I don’t know.
Renato Moicano, a featherweight contender, is reportedly on standby in case Holloway or Ortega msis weight. However, the 145-pound champion is confident he’ll be face-to-face with Ortega inside the cage.
“At the end of the day, I’m gonna show up. We see what happens when I show up,” Holloway said. “When we locked in that Octagon, I can’t wait to see him.
