Hawaii takes down Idaho, 69-60

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a rough opening month to the season, the Rainbow Wahine tipped off December with a 69-60 win over Idaho Wednesday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
"Tonight was a nice win for us, and one we really needed," said head coach Laura Beeman in a statement. "I saw so many things tonight that get me excited to coach this team and what we can do. Now, we need to take this win and build off of it."
The Wahine (2-7) put an end to a three-game losing streak thanks to a fourth quarter surge led by Tia Kanoa.
Kanoa scored a season-high 12 points on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep. She also tallied four assists and four boards during the game.
Makenna Woodfolk paced the ‘Bows in the first half with 12 points, converting 7-of-7 from the free throw line.
Woodfolk led the way with a season-high 21 points and a team-high six rebounds. She has now scored in double-digit for four consecutive games and seven of the first nine games this season.
Hawaii will look to string together a couple wins this Sunday against HPU. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. HT at the Stan Sheriff Center.
