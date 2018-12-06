Forecast: A little less breezy as surf remains high

Breezy trade winds will back off just slightly through Thursday night with generally dry conditions. A cold front passing just to the north of the islands will be responsible for weakening the trades, but some of the moisture from the tail end of the front will combine with an upper level trough moving over the islands to increase the chance of showers this weekend. Strong high pressure behind the front will boost trade winds close to advisory levels, so we’ll monitor that closely for you.
The huge northwest swell is still sending huge waves to the smaller islands, where a high surf warning has been extended until 6 p.m.Thursday. Waves of 20 to 30 feet are still possible Thursday moRrning. West shores of Oahu and Molokai will also have elevated surf of 15 to 20 feet. Surf will likely remain in the advisory range for north and west shores into Saturday. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains up for all Hawaiian coastal waters.
