Florence withdraws from Pipe Masters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Haleiwa’s own John John Florence will not be ready in time for Pipe Masters.
Florence announced today on his Instagram account that despite being close to full health, he doesn’t feel ready to take on the waves and competition to the best of his ability as the waiting period for Pipe Masters begins December 8th.
“I think I’m close to 100%, but I’m not there yet,” Florence posted on Instagram today. “I noticed this week that I still don’t have full trust in my movements. The Pipe Masters is my favorite contest on tour, so it’s a really difficult decision, but I am going to withdraw from the event. Wishing everyone luck out there! It has been insane watching everyone send it during this last swell!”
Florence injured his knee during a free surf session in Bali earlier this year. A two-time world title holder, Florence still hasn’t won at Pipe Masters, a competition that holds dear to his heart growing up as a child to watch the world’s best surfers go at it.
He was slated to compete against Wade Carmichael and Griffin Colapinto in Heat 7 of Round 1 before pulling out.
