Fire safety inspection timeline stands under mayor’s new law

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Condo owners in older buildings will not get a break from deadlines for fire safety inspections.
After the Marco Polo fire, the city imposed stricter rules for older high-rises that don’t have fire sprinklers. It set a deadline of three years to get expert inspections and take steps to improve safety.
A council effort to give condos two more years was veoted by the mayor and on Wednesday, the council failed to override the veto which means the three year deadline stands.
Fire officials support the law saying the inspections and deadlines are reasonable.
