2 deadly shootings send a chill through black gun owners

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018, file photo, a woman holds up a sign with Jemel Roberson's image at his funeral in Chicago. Roberson, who was working security at a bar, was killed on Nov. 11 while holding at gunpoint a man involved in a shooting in the barroom in Robbins, Ill. The recent shootings of Emantic Bradford Jr. and Roberson amplified long-held worries that bad things can happen when a black man is seen with a gun. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File) (AP)