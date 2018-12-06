Daiso, a popular Japanese discount store, is about to open on Oahu

PEARL CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - The grand opening of Hawaii’s first Daiso location is set for next week.
The popular Japanese bargain chain announced they were coming to Hawaii in early November, and excitement among shoppers was widespread.
The store will open at the Pearl City Shopping Center on Wednesday Dec. 12.
A private program will begin at 10 a.m. and the doors will open to the public at 11 a.m.
There will be performances by the Taiko Center of the Pacific, welcome messages by the Consul General of Japan in Honolulu, HouseMart and a blessing by Bishop Dean Okimura of Koboji Shingon Mission.
Prizes will also be given away to guests in attendance.
Daiso Japan is known for its wide selection of household products at extremely low prices. The chain has over 5,200 stores worldwide.
“Through high-volume purchases — in the millions for a single product — the Japanese variety store is able to keep costs down. With continued increases in cost of living, Daiso’s mission is to help consumers maintain a high standard of living without spending more,” the company said in a news release.
The store will sell various household goods from cosmetics to stationery and food items.
