XL swell peaks today, more breezy winds ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trades will slightly weaken tonight through Thursday night, then strengthen once again late Friday through the weekend as high pressure builds north of the state in the wake of a passing front. A disturbance moving over the region and residual moisture associated with the tail-end of the front passing to the north will support increasing shower coverage over portions of the state through the weekend. Strong trades will likely hold through early next week...... An extra large northwest swell will peak later this morning on Kauai and Oahu’s north and west facing shores. The High Surf Warning has been updated and now goes out to 6 pm HST Thursday. By Thursday night, the surf should be in the advisory range, and this condition is likely to persist into Saturday. .... A moderate to large north- northwest to north pulse will arrive Saturday evening, and max out Sunday. This swell may reach low end warning level surf for the north facing shores, and advisory level surf on the west side on Sunday. For the east facing shoreline, surf will be small to moderate in size today through Thursday, then build up to advisory level surf over the weekend. This is in response to the expected strengthening of the trade winds to strong and blustery. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the forecast period.