WATCH: Nation bids final farewell to George H.W. Bush in funeral service

WASHINGTON, D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) -The nation will bid a final farewell to former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday in a state funeral service that caps three days of remembrance.
The ceremony at Washington National Cathedral is scheduled to begin around 6 a.m. Hawaii time after a motorcade transports Bush’s casket from the U.S. Capitol, where he has been lying in state since Monday.
Special coverage of the service will begin around 4 a.m. on KGMB and KHNL.
Four living ex-presidents are expected to attend, and among them is his son former President George W. Bush, who will eulogize his father.
Bush, the 41st president, died Friday at the age of 94.
