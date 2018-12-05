Warriors grateful for extended homestand

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s no place like home quite like the Stan Sheriff Center for the Rainbow Warrior basketball team.
After a rough road trip that saw Hawaii go 1-3 in its last four games, the ‘Bows won’t hit the road until well after the New Year, taking on CSUN on the mainland on January 17th.
“It’s nice. We appreciate the way we travel,” said head coach Eran Ganot. “It gave us a chance to do well on the road early obviously, but it’s nice to be back home.”
Coming off an 80-61 loss to UCLA their last time on the court, the Warriors have enjoyed the time to study film and prepare for UH-Hilo this Saturday.
“To be honest, we haven’t had a stretch like this where we can lock in and practice. Not many teams have played two-three game tournaments just in November. We still have another one coming up in the Diamond Head (Classic) but5 to have some film and reps we can go off of is huge for us. This is a big stretch for us.”
The start to the 2018 campaign has been a busy one for Ganot’s team, playing eight games in the span of less than a month, including five games over the course of 10 days.
“There’s no place like home,” said guard Eddie Stansberry. “We know that we gotta get back on the grind mode and get ready for these games coming up. But just getting better at it and just being home in general is just a good feeling.”
Tip-off against UH-Hilo will take place Saturday at 7 p.m. HT at the Stan Sheriff Center.
