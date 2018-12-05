Wanted Wednesday: Man who tased juvenile, took skateboards violated deferral terms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bench warrant has been issued for a man who failed to comply with deferral conditions in connection to a 2014 robbery of two juveniles.
According to Honolulu CrimeStoppers, Jeremiah Dela Cruz, 24, recently failed to comply with the terms and conditions of his deferral, which resulted in the issuing of a $20,000 bench warrant.
This stems from a robbery in May 2014. Honolulu CrimeStoppers said Dela Cruz approached two juvenile victims who were waiting at a bus stop on California Ave around 9 at night.
“The male initially tried to start a fight with the two victims then he grabbed one of the victim’s skateboard. When the victim held onto his skateboard, the male used a taser and shocked the victim,” CrimeStoppers said in a news release.
The male, who would be later identified as Dela Cruz, then took the second juvenile’s skateboard and walked away.
Dela Cruz was later arrested for two counts of robbery in the first degree.
He is known to frequent the Waianae area. He’s described as 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing 173 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with tips on his whereabouts is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or click here to submit tips online.
