On vacation but never off duty: LA firefighter saves girl at Maui pool

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four-year-old Sophia Rouse owes her life to LA firefighter Daniel Harris.
Earlier this year, Sophia was swimming in a hotel pool on Maui when she got into trouble.
Harris jumped in and pulled the unconscious girl from the pool.
He was able to get her breathing again, and she quickly made a full recovery.
She’s doing so well that she was able to fly to Los Angeles with her family Monday and thank Harris for his heroism in person.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re on duty or off duty. You’re a firefighter 24 hours a day, every day of the year,” said Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas, in a special recognition ceremony for Harris.
