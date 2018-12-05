There’s a new way to digitally explore the world’s largest outdoor mall: Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Have you ever gotten lost while shopping in Ala Moana Center or even forgot where you parked?
If the answer is yes, then there’s a new app to help you out.
Ala Moana Center, the world’s largest open-air shopping center, just launched a new mobile app that will help visitors and locals alike navigate the massive mall.
The Ala Moana Center app launched on Nov. 1. It utilizes augmented reality (AR) to help customers locate nearby shops and restaurants.
“With 2.4 million square feet of retail space, finding a specific product or retailer can be daunting,” Francis Cofran, senior general manager of Ala Moana Center said. “Our improved app with the new AR feature empowers shoppers and diners allowing them to narrow their search to the most relevant stores and restaurants based on what they are looking for.”
Augmented reality is an emerging technology that overlays digital graphics on a real-time image through an iPhone camera lens.
Users open the app and use it to pan their surroundings to identify and locate any of the mall’s 350+ stores and 100 dining options.
Ala Moana Center is the first major mall in the U.S. to utilize such technology.
Users can also set reminders on where they parked and receive other parking tips. The app is free to download and supports multiple languages including English, Chinese, Japanese and Korean.
Click here for more information on the app in the iTunes store.
Click here to download the mobile app.
