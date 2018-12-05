Tagovailoa named SEC Offensive Player of the Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While this year’s Heisman Trophy race appears to be one of the closest in recent memory, some accolades are already beginning to roll in for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The former Saint Louis star was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year earlier this morning.
Tagovailoa threw for 3,352 yards this season, setting a program record with 37 touchdown passes. The Hawaii native has thrown for more than 300 yards in five games this season in limited playing time, appearing in the fourth quarter of games on just three occasions.
His 42 total touchdowns (37 pass, 5 rush) are also Alabama records and he is currently tied in second place for all time career touchdown passes with 48.
